Man turns childhood passion into business

Bo’s Sports Tank owner Hughie Tallman poses beside a door decorated with legendary New York Yankee Babe Ruth. Tallman’s wife, Elvira, does artwork. She can draw/paint art on doors or walls to make an attractive entrance. A family face, sports figure, or movie stars? Your choice!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

To say that Hughie Tallman is a bit of a sports junkie might be putting it mildly.

So why not turn that passion into a business?

It is what Tallman has done by opening Bo’s Sports Tank in the Riverside Mall in High Prairie’s west end on Highway 2 in early August 2022.

The business offers various cards and sports memorabilia for sale and/or trade.

“I’ve been (seriously) collecting since I was 15,” says Tallman, adding it was his uncle, Glen Laderoute, who sparked his interest.

One of the most important lessons he first taught Tallman was caring for his cards.

“He taught me how to maintain them,” says Tallman, adding the value of a card is far more when it is in what collectors like to call mint condition.

Tallman recalls a time when he asked his father to buy him a Superman’s card, but when he found out Hughie would never open it he refused, saying if he wasn’t going to use it, why bother? It was all a matter of keeping it in mint condition, however.

Tallman has collected cards since he was 12 years old and has some from that time period for sale.

“A lot of nineties stuff, mostly NHL and NFL,” he says.

He also has Pokemon and Yu-Gi-Oh cards, which are still extremely popular today. Some mugs and hobby supplies, hobby paints and card boxes are available.

“I will have binders soon,” adds Tallman.

Fans of Yu-Gi-Oh and Magic: The Gathering are also welcome to stop by the store Saturdays at 1-1:30 p.m. to play. Games wrap up around 4-4:30 p.m.

Tallman is always looking to expand and diversify his collection.

“If anyone has any old hockey cards, Pokemon, Yu-Gi-Oh, come see me,” he says.

As a bit of a side part of the business, his wife, Elvira Tallman, does artwork. A quick look around the store gives the viewer a striking look at Babe Ruth and Spierman, among other figures. Art can done on doors or walls and make an attractive entrance.

“She can make it personal,” says Hughie. “A family face, a sports figure, movie stars. . .”

So, if you have a child whose face you want on the door to their room, you know where to go.

Bo’s Sports Tanks is open noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday to Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and located at 5111 – 53 Avenue. Bo’s is closed all holidays.

Call (587) 937-0349 for all inquiries and check them out on Facebook at Bo’s Sports Tank.