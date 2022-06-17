Man tries to play police officer

On June 8, at approximately 1 a.m., Valleyview RCMP responded to a 911 call in the M.D. of Greenview near Valleyview, Alta.

Officers arrived at the scene and met with a female who advised that a male had been at her door and he had identified himself as the police. Believing him to be the police, she opened her door and the male attempted to gain entry into her residence. The homeowner was able to close the door and immediately called 911.

The man described as a short male with a dark-coloured full beard and mustache, with brush cut hair, medium-coloured complexion. He was dressed in regular men’s clothing but was wearing a police vest over a grey shirt which stated “POLICE” on the chest and had a gold coloured badge on the shoulder. He spoke with a Spanish accent. The man fled the scene in a vehicle which is believed to be a dark-coloured SUV.

Citizens are reminded they can request identification from anyone identifying themselves as a police officer. When doing so, citizens can request to see the officer’s police badge as well as a police photo identification card which includes a photo of the officer, their name, date of birth and badge number. Citizens can also call the police non emergency number to verify an officer’s identity.

Valleyview RCMP are asking the public’s assistance for any information in relation to this incident. Please contact the Valleyview RCMP at [780] 524-3345 or your local police.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at [1-800] 222-8477 [TIPS], online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.