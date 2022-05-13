Man trashes fence at MacIntyre Park

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A Driftpile man will have to pay more than $750 in damages to a fence at a downtown park in High Prairie.

John Samuel Isadore, 28, was fined $500 for mischief causing damage under $5,000 after pleading guilty in High Prairie provincial court May 2.

Court heard Isadore damaged a fence at MacIntyre Park on Feb. 11, Crown prosecutor Sheen Kachroo said.

Police responded to a call from a witness who saw him use a metal punch eight inches long to take down the fence. Damage was estimated at $758.23 by the Town of High Prairie, which did not file a restitution request.

However, Judge R.B. Marceau ordered Isadore to pay the restitution to the town.

The damaged fence was not Isadore’s only legal problem. He was sent to prison for 90 days after pleading guilty to unlawfully being in a dwelling place, plus 30 days consecutive for failing to comply with a probation order.

Isadore was released after being given credit for time already served.

Court heard police responded to a call from his sister that Isadore came to his mother’s place and took a Nintendo Switch on March 10, Kachroo said.

Isadore was on probation and banned from being inside the house and to have no contact with a named female.

Duty counsel Harry Jong said Isadore wanted to go the camper in the yard and play games.

“That’s why he went inside the house,” Jong said.

Judge Marceau agreed with the Crown’s recommendation for sentencing.

“Jail is appropriate,” he said as he spoke to Isadore.

“You were in a house you weren’t supposed to be in and you breached three probation conditions.”

After he is released, Isadore will serve probation for 12 months. He is required to take and complete counselling and treatment as ordered by the end of the tenth month.

Isadore was also ordered to have no contact with named victims.