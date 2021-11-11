Man to be sentenced for role in murder

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A Peace River man will be sentenced in a Peace River courtroom Nov. 12 for his part in the murder of Lawrence Robert Butt, 20, on May 17, 2017.

Kyle Dubroy-Clement, who was 24 at the time of the murder, pleaded guilty May 28 to the lesser offence of robbery with violence and accessory to murder, as well as break and enter, commit theft. Sentencing was set for Nov. 12.

Earlier, Dubroy- Clement was found not guilty of manslaughter with a firearm.

The charges arose after Butt’s body was found in a burned-out trailer along Reno Road near Peace River.

Blake Murphy earlier pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with no parole eligibility for 10 years