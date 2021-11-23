Man smashes windshield with beverage can

H.P. court docket

Nov. 15, 2021

Judge D.R. Shynkar

An Atikameg man is eager to take treatment to deal with his addictions to substance abuse.

Adrian Greg Gladue, 38, was handed a global sentence of 31 days in jail after pleading guilty to mischief with damage under $5,000, two counts of failing to comply with probation, and three counts of failing to appear in court, in High Prairie provincial court Nov. 15.

Gladue was given credit for time already served but placed on probation for nine months. He was ordered to complete treatment for drug and alcohol abuse and he must complete the program before the end of eight months of probation. He was also placed on a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew.

“You’ve got to go for treatment,” Judge Shynkar said as he spoke to Gladue.

His lawyer, Harry Jong, said Gladue is committed to treatment even though he failed before.

“He says he wants to go to treatment.”

Court heard Gladue breached two court orders when he failed to provide proof that he completed treatment, Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said.

Gladue also threw a beverage container at a vehicle at a Gift Lake gas station on July 15, 2020, prompting High Prairie RCMP to respond.

“The windshield had a portion of it smashed,” Payne said.