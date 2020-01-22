Man reserves plea on attempted murder charge

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A young Peace River man charged with attempted murder has made his first appearance in court.



Jayden Lance Laboucan, 18, appeared in Falher provincial court Jan. 2. He is one of two men charged by Peace Regional RCMP after an incident Dec. 27 in Little Buffalo.



Police charged Laboucan with attempted murder, two counts of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, two counts of assault with a weapon, and one count each of careless use of a firearm, pointing a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm, and uttering threats.



Laboucan is scheduled to appear in Peace River provincial court Jan. 27 to enter a plea.



The charges arose after RCMP responded to a report that several individuals were fighting on a road around 11:40 p.m., Cpl. Laurel Scott of RCMP Media Relations Group says in a news release.



“No one sustained injuries during the altercation,” Scott says.



“The individuals involved in this were all known to each other.”



One male allegedly bear-sprayed another male, then left on an ATV. He later returned on the ATV with a long-barreled firearm.



Laboucan is alleged to have fired a single shot toward the male he earlier bear-sprayed, before the firearm was taken away from him. He then fled on his ATV.



When the RCMP arrived, Laboucan surrendered at a nearby home with no further incident and was arrested.



The firearm was recovered by the RCMP.