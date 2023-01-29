Man owns up to mistake

H.P. court docket

Jan. 9, 2023

Judge S.P. Hinkley

An Atikameg man found himself behind bars for several days after breaching a sentence he was allowed to serve in his home.

Evan Blake Noskey, 33, was sentenced to 10 days in jail after he pleaded guilty in High Prairie provincial court Jan. 9 to breaching a conditional sentence order (CSO).

Court heard the charge arose when Noskey was banned from consuming alcohol and illicit drugs for six-months after pleading guilty to aggravated assault, Crown prosecutor Adriene Shapka told court.

However, Noskey was drinking alcohol with a friend and was not at home when police made a check at the residence on Dec. 5. He was arrested at the same residence on Dec. 6.

After he serves 10 days in jail, Noskey will continue the regular CSO at a specified residence at Atikameg. During the first 90 days of the CSO, he must reside in the residence 24 hours a days seven days a week.

Noskey had four months left on the CSO, court was told.

Judge S.P. Hinkley gave Noskey credit for pleading guilty.

“You’re here, you owned it,” he said.

Court heard Noskey was mourning the death of a relative and was urged by a friend to have a drink of alcohol, duty counsel Harry Jong told court.

Darlene Rowan was fined $3,000, including the victim fine surcharge, after she pleaded guilty to driving a motor vehicle without insurance.

Judge S.P. Hinkley ordered Rowan to pay the fine by Dec. 19.

Lawrence Whitney Desjarlais was fined $426 for exceeding the posted speed limit by 46 km/h after she pleaded guilty to speeding.

Judge S.P. Hinkley ordered Desjarlais to pay the fine by July 10.