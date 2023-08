Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit has taken over the investigation of a man found dead in downtown Peace River Aug. 1.

Peace Regional RCMP report they received a call of an unresponsive male in the area of 99 Street and 100 Avenue.

Dead is Fred Whitehead, 44.

Derek Harold Ward, 36, is charged with second-degree murder.

Ward was brought before a justice of the peace and remanded into custody, He will appear in court Aug. 14 to answer to the charge.