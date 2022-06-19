Man facing murder charge after stabbing

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

A man is facing serious criminal charges including second-degree murder after an incident June 5 in Slave Lake.

Evan Dacey Alook, 25, faces charges in connection with the stabbing death of John Gabriel Constance Noskiye, 49, of Wabasca. Alook’s home town was not disclosed. Other stabbings occurred during the incident.

Slave Lake RCMP report on June 5 they received a report of a possible stabbing in the southwest area of town. Police found a man, 22, with multiple injuries. Patrols were made and police found another man, 28, with injures. Both were transported by EMS to hospital.

Police continued to search the area and found a man dead. They secured the area and called Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit to take over the investigation.

Alook also faces charges of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated assault. He has been remanded and will appear in Slave Lake provincial court June 22 to enter pleas on all charges.

Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit continues to investigate the matter.