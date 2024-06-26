Malanowich, Stevens to be added to Big Lakes Wall of Fame

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two people noted for their record of community service in Big Lakes County will be the newest inductees on the county’s Wall of Fame.

Holly Malanowich and Marilyn Stevens will be honoured with their names added to the Wall of Fame at the county barbecue June 20 at the main office in High Prairie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Council approved the nominations at its regular meeting June 12.

Malanowich was nominated by Kinuso Councillor Roberta Hunt while Stevens was nominated by Janelle Olansky.

Malanowich has been a Big Lakes resident since 1970. She has been a member of the Central Slave Lake Agricultural Society for 15 years, the Kinosayo Museum for 10 years and the Kinuso School travel club for five years.

“She volunteers for our local school and is a big asset to our community,” the nomination states.

Malanowich has organized the Canada Day Parade, volunteers at many bingo events and curling bonspiels, rodeos and generally volunteers where needed.

She also helps organize the annual Grain Elevator Open House, Museum Days, work bees, and serves as secretary.

Malanowich volunteers for the Kinuso graduation and cooks supper for the Italian Night Supper fundraiser for the school athletic club.

Stevens has been a resident of Big Lakes since 1956.

“Marilyn is an exceptional advocate for our community and we are lucky to have someone as dedicated as her to support our residents both in the town and our county,” the nomination states.

“She continues to make our county feel like home to anyone she crosses with.

“To Marilyn, these acts of kindness are not an additional task that she takes on to fill her days – they are all part of who she is.”

Stevens has been active as a members or volunteer with the High Prairie Health Care Auxiliary, High Prairie Palliative Care, High Prairie and District Victim Assistance Society and Pleasantview Lodge.

She has also volunteered for casino fundraisers for local community groups and the High Prairie Legion for more than 15 years.

When part owners of POPS Home Hardware in High Prairie and the full owners of the IGA in the past, the Stevens family always participated in community

events and any sponsorships when asked, as well as provide a fresh start for some of the work industry, the nomination states.

She participates in the annual Pleasantview Lodge pie-making event to help raise money. She spends many hours visiting palliative care patients that do not have family who visit them to comfott them during the most difficult time in their lives.

She provides those individuals with human connection, a sense of belonging and being loved.

Stevens has also gone through the gruelling process to become a victim services advocate. The application process takes months to achieve this dedication.

“She values supporting our community members at their highs, but most importantly at their lows when they need it the most,” the nominations states.

Additionally, she continually takes them to medical appointments, provides home-cooked meals and checks in daily for a visit to ensure their well being is maintained.