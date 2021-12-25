Making Christmas merrier

Smoky River Family and Community Support Services director Crystal Tremblay, left, receives a cheque of $527 from Falher Red Apple store manager Michelle Dovell.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Many local children will receive something fun, thanks to the generosity of shoppers at Red Apple stores in High Prairie and Falher and the Bargain! Shop in Peace River during the annual toy drive that ended Dec. 11.

Fill-a-Sleigh Day concluded the three-week Together We Care Toy Drive at Red Apple and the Bargain! Shop locations across Canada.

High Prairie Red Apple raised a total of $9,239 in the toy drive and $2,000 on Fill-a-Sleigh Day, store manager Kelsie Turcotte says.

The company also donated $1,417 that reflects 10 per cent of all sales during Fill-a-Sleigh Day.

Toys and a monetary donation was presented to the Sucker Creek Women’s Emergency Shelter.

Falher Red Apple saw a drop in donations from last year, store manager Michelle Dovell says.

“The toy drive was more of a struggle this year,” Dovell says.

“We collected $2,872 in toys and donations, shy of our goal to match last year’s total of $3,500.”

The company also donated $527 that reflects 10 per cent of all sales of all sales for the day.

Toys and funding were donated to Smoky River Family and Community Support Services.

“Hopefully, this donation, along with the generous merchandise donations will help make the season brighter for those who are less fortunate,” Dovell says.

The Bargain! Store in Peace River collected $4,001 in toys from both the toy drive and Fill-a-Sleigh Day, store manager Pat Wancho says.

Peace River Salvation Army received the toys and $776 that reflects 10 per cent of all sales on Fill-a-Sleigh Day.

Peace River Bargain! Store donated toys and funds to the Peace River Salvation Army. Store manager Pat Wancho, left, presents a $776 cheque to Salvation Army program co-ordinator Margaret Davie.