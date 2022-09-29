Made in Alberta, starring Albertans

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Aaron James Sorensen is back!

As director of the popular film Hank Williams First Nation, released in 2005, he is back with another made in Alberta film starring northern Alberta residents.

Guitar Lessons was first shown in High Level Sept. 23. It was a fitting location for the premiere because the film was shot in the region.

The 90-minute film stars Corb Lund, Conway Kootney and Roseanne Supernault, the latter from East Prairie Metis Settlement and one of the former stars of Blackstone. Sorensen, who now lives in Los Angeles, was born and raised in Dixonville and proud of his Peace Country roots. He is the writer and director of Guitar Lessons.

“It’s (Albertans) up on the big screen,” says Sorensen. “It’s a movie where Alberta gets to play Alberta.”

Guitar Lessons tells the story of a 15-year-old and a 50-year-old oilman who learn to grow up together over guitar lessons. Guitar Lessons was primarily filmed in the High Level, Paddle Prairie Metis Settlement and Zama regions. Sorensen says it took about one month to film in the fall of 2021.

Sorensen anticipates the popularity of Guitar Lessons will match Hank Williams First Nation, which was one of the most successful films in Canada in 2005. He says the two films are similar.

“In some ways, (Guitar Lessons) is a sequel,” he says.

Guitar Lessons shows at the Park Theatre in High Prairie Friday, Sept. 30 and Saturday, Oct. 1 at 8 p.m. and from Oct. 2-6 at 7 p.m. Doors open one hour each day before the show begins.

“Come early,” advises Park Theatre owner Michael Smith.

He advises posters will be given away and that Sorensen will be attending the Oct. 1 show to answer questions.