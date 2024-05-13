MacLean named Hillview principal

Dawn MacLean

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Dawn MacLean has been appointed the new principal of Hillview School in East Prairie Metis Settlement starting in the 2024-25 school year.

She returned to Northland School Division after she was appointed last December as the principal of Bishop Routhier School in Peavine Metis Settlement, says a Northland news release May 1.

Born and raised in the Peavine area, she is delighted to accept her new role.

“As a Metis educator, I am thrilled to continue my career in East Prairie Metis Settlement,” MacLean says.

“Throughout my career, I have had the opportunity to teach students from kindergarten through Grade 9 and to support teachers, educational assistants and our most vulnerable students as a classroom support teacher.”

She is excited to serve and support her new school community.

“I am very eager to meet with families and community members and work together on supporting the learning journey for each student at Hillside School,” MacLean says.

Her diverse experience across the High Prairie School Division, the Grande Prairie Public School Division and the Grande Prairie Catholic School Division has prepared MacLean for her new job.

As a Metis educator and a passionate advocate for Indigenous youth, she will bring a valuable perspective to her leadership role.

MacLean holds a Bachelor of Education from the University of Alberta with a focus on elementary education and a Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in psychology and a minor in sociology from Concordia University in Edmonton.