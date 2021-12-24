M.D. of SR accepts invite

Lucie Mercier

South Peace News

Council from the M.D. of Smoky River discussed at their Dec. 8 meeting, that they received an invitation to participate in a virtual, and in-person engagement sessions, some time between January and March of the new year, in Peace River, Valleyview and also in Grande Prairie.

The Alberta Police Service Transition Study, which was completed by Price Water House Coopers [PWC], was released by the Department of Justice, are the ones hosting the engagement sessions. The sessions are designed to explore certain concepts and information outlining PWC’s study, along with the gathered feedback.

“It is important that no decisions made, regards to Alberta establishing its own provincial police,” PWC states.

A motion was made by Councillor Andy Trudeau for any members who wish to attend any sessions to do so.

“This is really important, and anybody in the council should make an attempt to attend,” he said.

“This is basically from the Province,” added Trudeau.

Councillors were all in favour, and were informed that they can register to what suited to their own schedule.