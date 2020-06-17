M.D. of Smoky River notebook

Following are notes from the M.D. of Smoky Fiver council meeting held on June 10:

Agricultural Services report

The director of Agricultural Services has completed an instructional video on Weed Identification for the Peace Region.

Part one, which discusses the sunflower and mustard families, is available on YouTube at Peace Region AAAF.

Future videos on weed identification will be available in the near future.

Director of Protective Services report

The Smoky River Region Fire and Rescue is currently seeking new volunteers.

Director of Operations report

Spring runoff occurred between April 15-26. Extensive repairs and documentation are continuing.

Upcoming Projects:

The Donnelly Airport overlay project is scheduled to start on or about June 22.

The Falher/Girouxville Stabilization project is scheduled to begin the first week of July.

Northsite Contractors of Grimshaw started the Bessette bridge replacement on June 2, and should be completed by June 30.

Two more lifts of base gravelling be completed on Twp. Rd 770.

Meeting with RMA

The Rural Municipalities of Alberta conducted their regular visit with the council electronically to discuss business and developments concerning rural municipalities.