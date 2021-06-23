M.D. of Smoky River notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Tokarz family selected for honour

The Louis Tokarz family is this year’s M.D. of Smoky River Farm Family award nominee.

Council decided on the Tokarz family from several nominations at its June 9 meeting.

The selection is based on several factors including being recognized as leaders in the agriculture industry, who work together on the farm, show innovation in their operation, and who act as role models in the community through leadership and volunteering.

Tokarz will be recognized at the Farm Family award celebration in November at Farmfair International in Edmonton, COVID restrictions permitting.

It’s Recreation and Parks Month

Council declared June 1-30 as Recreation and Parks Month.

The request came from the Alberta Recreation and Parks Association, in recognition of the many parks Alberta has to offer.

Smoky River council recognizes recreation and parks enhance the quality of life, active living, leisure education and lifelong learning. People who use parks also develop creativity and build healthy bodies and positive lifestyles.

Clean air is vital to health

Council joined many other governments in Canada by retroactively declaring June 2 as National Clean Air Day.

The request for the declaration came from the Peace River Area Monitoring Program [PRAM], which the M.D. of Smoky River is a member.

The day is held to promote awareness of the importance of clean air.

PRAMP suggested such activities to help keep the air clean including minimizing idling in vehicles, walking or cycling short distances opposed to driving, and keeping vehicles maintained to reduce emissions.

Council supports farm safety

Council agreed as budgeted to spend $714 to support the Farm Safety Centre.

Centre staff wrote council telling them of the challenges during the COVID pandemic. Instead of attending classrooms throughout Alberta to promote safety on the farm, they increased their online presence by building their website.

“. . .which would allow students to access interactive farm safety learning tools. . .” wrote Farm Safety Centre executive director Laura Nelson.

Last year, 48 rural municipalities supported the program.

Farm Safety Centre staff have visited Smoky River area schools each year from 2011-2020 except for 2014.

Safety in the water promoted

Council will do its part to prevent drowning by declaring July 18-24 as National Drowning Prevention Week.

The week was adopted by the United Nations and supported by Canada as a co-sponsor, wrote Kelly Carter, CEO, for the Lifesaving Society.

“Over 400 people die every year from drowning,” she adds.

National Drowning Prevention Week is one of the society’s leading public education initiatives. Events take place across Canada to focus media and community attention on the drowning problem and drowning prevention. Supervision of children around water and wearing a lifejacket would greatly reduce the tragedies, wrote Carter.