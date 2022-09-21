M.D. enters into agreement with iHunter

Emily Plihal

South Peace News

The M.D. of Smoky River has entered into an agreement with iHunter.

Council was approached by iHunter to provide names and cadastral map data for its app-based map service.

According to the business, municipalities from across Alberta and Saskatchewan have licensed their maps for use in iHunter.

“All of the information is available from sources such as the Alberta Registries spatial information system,” says director of operations Kevin Cymbaluk. “Having it on a map is just another way of displaying it.

Fees paid to the municipality are outlined in the agreement, with a 50 per cent revenue split between iHunter and the community. This is after Apple or Google take a 15 to 30 per cent cut, depending on app revenue. The remaining funds will be split evenly between iHunter and the municipality.