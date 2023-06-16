Lunch is served! June 16, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Seniors in Big Lakes County were honoured at the annual Lakeshore Luncheon held June 7 at Triangle Hall. Big Lakes County Family and Community Support Services (FCSS) hosts the annual event that is located in a different part of the county every year. About 140 people attended the event. Above, three men have their eye on delicious desserts. Left-right, are Terry Carpentier, of High Prairie, Louis Shilka, of Joussard, and Maurice Sauvageau, of Joussard. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email