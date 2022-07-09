Long list compiled to present to gov’t

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Big Lakes County council has identified more than 30 issues and priorities to lobby the provincial government.

At its regular meeting June 22, council approved a list of topics to develop briefing documents to present to the government.

A list is being presented to each minister.

To Justice Minister and Solicitor General Tyler Shandro:

-Additional officers and resources for High Prairie RCMP and Faust RCMP.

-Establish a sergeant/detachment commander position for Faust RCMP.

To Seniors and Housing Minister Josephine Pon:

-More seniors’ housing in Big Lakes County.

Many council members said they want the seniors housing in the county, not just in High Prairie.

To Red Tape Reduction Associate Minister Tanya Fir:

-Duty for municipalities to consult with other municipalities, industry, Indigenous communities and others as part of the process for various approvals.

-Environmental approvals.

To Infrastructure Minister Nicholas Milliken:

-Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program [ICIP] grants for water distribution.

-Outstanding grant applications

To Municipal Affairs Minister Ric McIver:

-Legislated consultation with municipalities when government makes policy changes.

-Regulations for enforcement of unpaid industry property taxes.

To Agriculture, Forestry and Rural Economic Development Minister Nate Horner:

-Applications for grazing leases for farmers.

-Municipal input on public lands.

-More veterinarians in rural regions.

-Fusarium on the Agricultural Pests Act.

-Funding for a regional economic development alliance.

To Indigenous Relations Minister Rick Wilson:

To Health Minister Jason Copping:

-Add obstetrics services at High Prairie Health Complex.

-Add cancer treatment and chemotherapy services at High Prairie Health Complex.

-Construct a helipad at High Prairie Health Complex.

To Service Alberta Minister Nate Glubish:

-Alberta Broadband Strategy and alternative funding models.

To Transportation Minister Prasad Panda:

Council confirmed five priority projects using funds from the Strategic Transportation Infrastructure Program;

-An overlay for the Hilliard’s Bay Provincial Park access road.

-Upgrade for Highway 747 from Highway 2A to Sunset House.

-Funding for rural water distribution systems.

-Upgrade for Highway 749 north of High Prairie.

-Replace the aging bridge on the Old High Prairie Road.

To Environment and Parks Minister Whitney Issik:

-Flooding issues in the Horse Lakes area.

For many decades, the area west of Grouard and Buffalo Bay has been vulnerable to flooding during episodes of heavy rainfall.

The provincial government complete the first study of the flooding problem in 1967.

Northern Lights Wind Power project proposed by Potential Renewables north of Swan Hills in an area known as Goose Mountain Ridge where no residential properties are located.

-Future of the Swans Hills Hazardous Waste Treatment centre that the provincial government plans to close.