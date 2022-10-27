Loewen appointed to Smith’s cabinet

MLA Todd Loewen

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Central Peace – Notley MLA Todd Loewen was promoted to the cabinet of the UCP government by the new premier.

Loewen was appointed the new minister of forestry, parks and tourism Oct. 21 by Premier Danielle Smith.

Cabinet was scheduled to be sworn in Oct. 24.

After being kicked out of caucus May 13, 2021, after voicing his opposition to former premier Jason Kenney, Loewen was welcomed back into the UCP caucus Oct. 6 after the party announced the new UCP leader and premier. He was one of seven candidates in the leadership race.

Two other northern candidates were also appointed to cabinet.

Grande Prairie – Wapiti MLA Travis Toews returns as minister of finance and president of the Treasury Board.

Former Wildrose party leader and Fort McMurray – Lac La Biche MLA Brian Jean was appointed minister of jobs, economy and northern development.