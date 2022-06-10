Local seniors off to 55 Plus Games

Several members of the High Prairie Golden Age Club will compete in the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games in the Peace River Region from June 16-19. Left-right, are Robert Lemay, Irene Hoedl, Janet Lemay, Olga Johnston, Mary Zabolotniuk, Rhonda Bruder, Ron Bruder and Frank Tries.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A total of 34 seniors from the Smoky River, High Prairie and Peace River regions will compete in the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games in the Peace River region from June 16-19.

The Games are co-hosted by the Town of Peace River, Northern Sunrise County, County of Northern Lights, the M.D. of Peace and the Town of Grimshaw.

Seniors will compete in a variety of sports in the Games that will be a qualifier for the Canada 55 Plus Games set for Aug. 23-26 in Kamloops.

Read more about the Alberta 55 Plus Summer Games in the next issue of South Peace News.