Local educator joins Ecole Providence teaching staff

Alysia Sharpe

Tom Henihan

Express Staff

Ecole Providence’s new Grade 5/ 6 teacher is certainly not new to the community.



Alysia Sharpe is a long time resident of McLennan and has been a teacher for eleven years, the last two in High Prairie with the High Prairie School Division.



Sharpe will teach Ecole Providence Grades 5 and 6 all subjects, and Social Studies to Providence’s newly added Grade 7 class.



She has a keen interest in the arts, something she says she brings to her role as teacher. Sharpe is especially interested in theatre and dance, and is a longtime member of the LAHF Troupe, a group of local actors who put on an annual stage production in Jean Cote community hall.



When I spoke with Alysia Sharpe, while putting the final touches to organizing her classroom for the coming school year, she said, “I am so happy to be teaching in my own community, finally.”