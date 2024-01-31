Little Smoky Ski Area opens for season

Snow-making at the Little Smoky Ski Area has resulted in top-notch conditions.

Avid skiers and snowboarders are invited to go check out the freshly-made snow at the Little Smoky Ski Area.

Little Smoky Ski Area is in the M.D. of Smoky River between Valleyview and Falher just off Highway 49, West on Township Road 744 and then North on range road 214.

Manager Clem Bourgeois is happy to announce the hill is now open for people to enjoy.

“We had lots of help from our new snow guns that allowed us to make snow at -2C,” says Bourgeois, adding this year was a little too warm and he was able to make snow in his flip flops.

“We definitely need more of them to be able to open sooner if weather would be the same as our tropical December 2023.”

Bourgeois says they are still inviting schools and other groups to book an outing at the hill.

“There are some group booking spots left,” says Bourgeois, adding that interested groups can book time slots from Wednesday to Friday.

“We offer very cheap rates that include lift rentals, helmets, and lessons,” he adds.

The hill is open weekends and holidays from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m., and the lift from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. It will also be open on certain weekdays based on bookings from schools or other groups. Bourgeois and his staff update the online calendar daily with scheduling, he suggests checking their website for confirmed ski hill hours of operation once open.

“We have a speedy fast rental shop that gets groups suited up in no time,” he says. “We also offer group meals at low costs.”

Bourgeois reminds visitors that there are some conditions that will force a temporary closure of the hill. This can include cold weather closure when they temperatures drop below -30C.

“People should come out to see the hard work my staff did on this beautiful high-quality snow,” says Bourgeois. “Our ski patrol went to the big mountain and hit them all. They came to our hill and said our conditions are the best.”

For more information about the hill or to purchase season tickets, please phone the hill at (780) 837-8144, email littlesmoky@serbernet.com, or visit their website at www.littlesmokyski.ca