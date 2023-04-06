Literacy program showing promise

A program to enhance literacy success is showing promise at Grouard Northland School.

Northland School Division’s board of trustees heard at its March 24 meeting from principal Michelle Deering about the Science of Reading program, which provides teachers with lesson plans to help students become better readers. Some of the activities of the program include phoenetic awareness, visual drills and word work.

With respect to word work, Deering referred to a video she posted on the school’s Facebook page. In the video, the student uses letter magnets to spell out a word, then the student works on sounding out the word with the teacher.

Deering says she is seeing results quicker, students are happier and more confident.