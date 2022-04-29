Lights please McLennan council

ATCO has recently completed changing all street lights in McLennan to LED and the response is positive.

“We’ve had some people complain they’re too bright,” said CAO Lorraine Willier at council’s April 11 meeting.

“They really lighten everything up,” added Councillor Sue Delaurier.

ATCO provides the town with 507 lights including five industrial, 12 sentinel lights on Main Street, 50 general service lights, 134 street lights, and 306 residential lights.