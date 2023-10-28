Lightning suffer short while Pioneers blitzed by Red Wings

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The High Prairie Red Wings swept two games in the second weekend in the 2023-24 season in the new National Junior Hockey League.

The Red Wings beat the Mayerthorpe Northern Alberta Lighting 6-1 at home Oct. 15 and the Gibbons Pioneers 6-2 on the road Oct. 13.

Braydan Auger scored two goals against Mayerthorpe as the Red Wings led 1-0 after the first period and 3-0 after two.

Dayton Shantz, Kaden Desjarlais, Noah Cunningham and Cam Blackhorse also scored for the winners.

High Prairie goaltender Joseph Isaac was in net as the Red Wings outshot the Lightning 65-33.

Lighting backup goaltender Ryder Selbee was solid in net.

Red Wing head coach Trent Meyaard says the team welcomes the closer competition than facing the same teams in the last four seasons when they played in the Greater Metro Hockey League.

“Both games were very good competition compared to the last few seasons,” Meyaard says.

“It was fun to coach.”

Mayerthorpe was missing its starting goalie in the game and more skilled players are expected in the roster, he notes.

“The backup played phenomenal,” Meyaard says.

“From my understanding, the coach said he has three or four very good players arriving around Christmas.”

In Gibbons, Auger and Desjarlias each popped a pair for the Red Wings who were tied 1-1 after the first period and led 4-2 after the second period.

Kris Courtorielle and Dayton Shantz also scored for High Prairie.

Red Wing goaltender Tucker Bayly was busy in the crease as High Prairie outshot Mayerthorpe 39-38.

Teams were tied 2-2 midway through the game before the Red Wings scored four unanswered goals.

“The game in Gibbons was everything I was hoping for – a tight hockey game,” Meyaard says.

“I felt the game was a good learning experience for many young player and allowed them to gain some confidence.”

He say Gibbons has greatly improved from last year.

“Gibbons definitely took a major step forward,” Meyaard says.

Last year, the Red Wings beat Gibbons by an average 10-0 in eight games in the regular season.

In the opening weekend, the Red Wings lost 10-6 to the Edson Eagles on the road in their season opener Oct. 6 and then crushed the Fox Creek Ice Kings 20-6 at home Oct. 6.

“The competition we faced in the first game is what we’ve wanted for a long time, not that we haven’t been tested over the years,” Meyaard says.

“But Edson has some players who have played in the highest junior rankings in Canada.

“Those players are difference makers and it’s very fun to play against them – it also develops our players and gets them ready for the next level.”

Edson visits High Prairie on Nov. 12.

Before that, the Red Wings face Mayerthorpe twice this weekend – Oct. 27 at Mayerthorpe before the two teams play Oct. 28 in High Prairie.