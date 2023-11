The normally quiet rooms at the High Prairie Municipal Library will be bustling with activity Nov. 24 from 6-8 p.m. at the library hosts its annual Christmas Party.

Join staff and library board members for crafts, games, snacks and a visit from Santa! Prizes will be given away to children, teens and adults.

Santa is expected to arrive at 6:30 p.m. and stay for about one hour to visit with children and give away treats.