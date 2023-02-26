Letter – Yankee citizenship? Never!

In Alberta, there is a movement to make Alberta the 51st state. What do they think they are doing?

I remember the fellow at the truckers’ protest against masks saying that “true freedom” lay south of the border.

I am appalled!

If there is good, sound reason to exit from Confederation I see no reason to become American. America is falling apart. Their education systems are failing, they don’t have single payer health care. The leading cause of bankruptcy in the United States is medical debt. More than 30 million citizens do not have health care.

Life expectancy is shorter, they are trying to take even more control of women’s bodies. The federal government legislated that the abortion pill can be mailed to “red “states. How many women are going to get their parcels rifled through?

The single greatest cause of child death is gun violence.

Glen Carritt is with the Alberta Statehood party. He organized the United We Roll convoy in 2019. It was originally called the Yellow Vest Convoy. He could have tanked any hope Andrew Scheer had of becoming prime minister. He spoke at their rally and refused to disavow their racist and xenophobic sentiments.

There are even Alberta 51 fans running to be United Conservative Party candidates.

Be mad at Ottawa but stop and think about why these guys are so determined that we join the United States. Sort of like much of Ukraine wants to join Russia. This is a sneaky kind of imperialism that never ends well for the people offering themselves up for sacrifice.

Eva Sartorius,

High Prairie