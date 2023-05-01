Letter – What’s ours is ours!

Recently, Liberal Justice Minister David Lametti talked about the federal government taking control over natural resources in three western provinces.

Speaking to the Association of First Nations regarding the Natural Resources Transfer Act, Lametti stated, “I obviously can’t pronounce on that right now but I do commit to looking at that. It won’t be uncontroversial is the only thing I would say. . .”

As an MP for a northern Alberta riding where oil and gas are a significant part of our livelihoods and economy, I will never accept any attempt by the Justin Trudeau government to take control of our constitutionally-protected resource rights.

The minister has since walked back his comments; however, the Liberals have repeatedly shown they cannot be trusted with our natural resources. Canadian oil and gas companies have dealt with unprecedented gatekeeping, challenges and uncertainty since Trudeau’s election and the passage of job-killing legislation like Bills C-48 and C-69, the “No More Pipelines Act.”

Imagine how much worse it would be if the Trudeau Liberals were to take direct control over resource development? Further, the silence from the federal and provincial NDP is deafening.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre has made a case for First Nations to share in the revenue generated by resource development on their lands, pointing to the federal government’s record of meddling in provincial and Indigenous rights: “For hundreds of years, First Nations people have suffered under a broken system that gives the power over their lives to a faraway government in Ottawa that decides for them.”

I will always stand up for Alberta and our resources. We have the energy the world wants and needs. A conservative government will repeal Bill C-48 and Bill C-69 and allow private sector proponents with Indigenous partners to do what they do best – develop our natural resources without the need for more taxpayer dollars and higher taxes.

Arnold Viersen, MP,

Peace River-Westlock