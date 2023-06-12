Letter – ‘We need jail, not bail’

While many politicians tacitly support the defund police movement, others – like Alberta NDP MLAs – have openly called to defund the police.

Since September 2022, 11 police officers in Canada died in the line of duty. Most of these police officers died by being shot or stabbed to death – they were murdered. Police officers know when they wake up and go to work, they might not make it home to their families. Their decision to risk their livers to keep us safe means they deserve our respect, appreciation and support.

Despite the courageous work of our local police detachments, the Justin Trudeau government insists on fostering a culture that has eroded respect for the police.

For example, some might remember when the prime minister accused the police of being entrenched in racism and discrimination.

Trudeau’s contempt of law enforcement is not limited to mockery and humiliation. Because of the Trudeau government’s catch-and-release policies, violent crime and gang-related homicides have shyrocketed in our major cities and it has become sgnificantly more dangerous for police to do their job.

The recent uptick in police deaths reveal that police officers are at a greater risk of being injured or killed. This is partly because the government insists on letting repeat offenders back onto the streets.

In Toronto, a judge granted Const. Jeffrey Northup’s murderer bail on the assumption that he would not kill again.

A man charged with assaulting a police officer went on to murder OPP Const. Greg Pierzchala after being released on bail.

Their deaths can be directly traced back to Liberal legislation that encourages our criminal justice system to release dangerous criminals rather than punish them.

A strong, vocal Conservative opposition and an outraged Canadian public have forced the Liberals to confront their harmful policies. Unfortunately, it is a little too late for the families of police officers who lost their lives to repeat offenders.

As your MP, I will always stand up for police officers. We need jail – not bail – for repeat, violent offenders.

And we need a government that respects our police officers, empowers them to fight crime, and works hard to bring home a safer Canada.

Arnold Viersen, MP,

Peace River – Westlock,

Conservative Party