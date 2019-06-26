Letter – Thank you Falher!

Once again, I saw the community of Falher organize a class A event!



I was fortunate to attend the HoneyFest Festival celebrating Falher’s 100th b-day this past weekend along with my family.



There was something to satisfy all ages.



My family visits my remaining relatives in Falher regularly and we enjoy returning for the big events. It never ceases to amaze me how such a small population manages to work together to provide wonderful memories for us all, time after time. This proves to me that community spirit and pride, generosity, and hard work are alive and well in small town Alberta, especially in this small town!



Kudos to all the organizers and volunteers!

Monique (Bellerive) Holm

St.Albert, Alberta