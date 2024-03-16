Letter – Some citizens more equal than others

Canadian citizens are required to have integrity when dealing with all government bureaucracies, but politicians must be elitist citizens, because they are not required to have integrity.

Canadian citizens have to disclose all financial and personal information, but politicians can lie, obstruct information, and deceive to protect illegal acts.

Canadian citizens are fined or jailed if they lie to bureaucracies, but politicians face no consequences.

As a Canadian citizen, I demand integrity, and truth from politicians and bureaucrats.

Release all information to Canadian citizens because we are paying your salaries.

Duane Keller,

Drayton Valley, AB