Letter – Railway Ave. is a start!

I seen that the streetsweeper was in Enilda last week sweeping streets.

But only swept Railway Ave.!

I was wondering when we can expect to see the streetsweeper back to finish the rest of the streets as they are filthy from the winter.

I was also wondering when we are going to see equipment here to start on the walking trail. We have been promised a walking trail for years, but the County has failed to complete this project year after year. You have raised our taxes, but have not done anything to complete the walking trail.

Enilda is the only hamlet in the county that has not had their walking trail, promised for years, not completed. I would like these concerns addressed in a timely manner please.

Eric Corbiere,

Enilda, AB