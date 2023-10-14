Letter – MP renews call to end carbon tax

After eight years of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Canadians are realizing he is just not worth the cost.

Many Albertans are barely hanging on. Gas, heating and groceries are skyrocketing due to the Liberal carbon taxes driving up inflation. Today over seven million Canadians are struggling to put food on the table and food bank usage is Alberta is up 70 per cent.

Farmers are paying more for feed, fuel and higher interest rates. According to the Canada Food Price Index, a 5,000-acre family farm would be paying $150,000 in carbon taxes every single year. I do not know a single farm family that could absorb those types of costs.

When the government taxes the farmer who grows the food, then taxes the trucker who ships the food, the grocer who sells the food, it is taxing every Canadian who buys the food. A tax on a tax is a tax.

With a spiraling cost-of-living crisis from coast to coast, even seven Atlantic Liberal MPs are trying to distance themselves from Trudeau’s carbon tax. Newfoundland Labrador Liberal MP, Ken McDonald, recently admitted the carbon tax is “punishing the rural areas of our country and the most vulnerable people in our society.”

At every opportunity in Parliament, Conservatives have put the carbon tax to a vote. In September, Pierre Poilievre put forward a motion calling on the government to introduce legislation, within seven days of the adoption of the motion to repeal all carbon taxes and bring home lower prices on gas, groceries, and home heating.

On Oct. 4, the House of Commons held a vote on this motion. I and my Conservative colleagues voted to scrap the carbon tax. The Liberals and the NDP, including Alberta’s four Liberal NDP MPs, voted to maintain Trudeau’s inflationary carbon tax.

However, I have hope! When Canadians elect common-sense Conservatives, we will axe the tax, make life more affordable and bring hope for all Canadians. We will bring home a country where everyone who works hard can bring home a good living and a great life, here in the best country on Earth.

It’s just common sense.

Arnold Viersen, MP,

Peace River- Westlock