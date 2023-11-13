Letter – Military chaplains’ right to pray shoud be protected not shunned

Every year on Nov. 11, Canadians come together to remember the men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our nation and our freedom. With this time of remembrance comes deep reverence, reflection and prayer for the great service and sacrifice these men and women made for us.

Last month, a leaked directive revealed the (federal) Liberals are forcing military chaplains to refrain from conducting public prayer or wearing religious symbols at Remembrance Day ceremonies. This excludes Canadians of faith. What are they really trying to accomplish by denying chaplains their main practice of prayer?

How shameful! Canadians should be embarrassed by this restriction.

For many of our men and women, the courage and conviction to risk their lives is rooted in faith. During the Second World War, chaplains led prayer on the boats on the eve of the D-Day landings. Chaplains have provided last rites to dying soldiers in the field. Faith and prayer are a part of our military and those who serve.

The Liberals have been erasing and rewriting the past, and now they want to do the same with our military history. Denying people from expressing and exercising their deepest beliefs and strength is a blatant attack on the core of Canadians’ identities.

Common-sense Conservatives will fight this agenda. We will ensure chaplains are free to pray in public and support our men and women in uniform at all ceremonies, including Remembrance Day ceremonies in our country. We will always defend freedom of religion.

Arnold Viersen, MP,

Peace River – Westlock