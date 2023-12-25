Letter – Merchant has vision for old HP Hospital land

Editor’s note: High Prairie resident Barry Sharkawi was one party who bid for the land where the former High Prairie Health Complex was located. He wishes to share with the community what his plans were. Sharkawi’s first bid was $200,000, then he submitted a bid for $500,000. Sharkawi’s bid has failed. Multiple sources have told South Peace News a bid has been accepted and the deadline to close the deal is in early January 2024. Earlier this year, the Town of High Prairie declined to purchase the property for around $150,000 – the exact figure thought to be $148,000. Council then agreed to submit another bid at its Sept. 12 meeting. Sharkawi’s partnership bid also involved a third party, which will remain anonymous.

I am writing this letter to support our offer to purchase the parcel of land at 4620 – 53 Ave. in High Prairie. In partnership with my wife, Berlinda Auger, who is from the Dene Tha First Nation, we are proposing to move forward with a rejuvenation plan of this parcel of land for the community.

As our personal and professional goals are always to enhance our community, I would like to share our concept of how this land will be used if our offer to purchase is successful.

Our plan is to develop a portion of the land for the people of High Prairie and those visiting our community.

We would like to put in a splash park, outdoor rink, volleyball court, basketball court, a small playground, a park for the seniors, a community garden and an arbor for organizations to use to promote our Indigenous culture. We would also like to use a portion of this land for housing development. Our community has a shortage of available housing units.

These ideas came about through my connections with the people of High Prairie as they recognize what is missing in our community and actively share their ides with me as an ally and supporter of the people of High Prairie.

My family and I have resided in this community for over 25 years, and I have been very active in the advancement of the town. As a business owner in High Prairie, it is very important to me to be active in the development of not only this parcel of land, but also the community as a whole.

We thank you for your consideration in our request.

Barry Sharkawi,

High Prairie