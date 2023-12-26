Letter – Long-term impact must be studied

Feedback on information provided at the proposed Smoky River Wind Project open houses:

South Peace News strives to present a balanced view of issues for its readership, but the reporting on Nov. 15 regarding the Nov. 1 open house necessarily read more like an advertisement for ABO than a presentation of information to its readership.

The meeting format simply did not allow for reporting on an open exchange of views or information, and felt like a lecture delivered to meet a checklist requirement.

Seeking first to understand, then to be understood, was not on the agenda.

A collaborative process is the Alberta Energy Commission (AUC) Best Practice for Renewable Energy development, but it is not the current industry norm, and has not happened with this project. The project location was chosen because the opportunity presented itself, and the financial numbers worked for the developer. Our M.D. represents “low-hanging fruit”, with a declining population and commercial tax revenues; desperate for jobs and industry.

The approval process for commercial renewable power generation in Alberta is complex, and is now under review because it is failing non-participating landowners and the residents of the municipalities that these projects are located in. The current industry norm in Alberta is that:

Only landowners who agree to have turbines placed on their property participate in project planning, and receive compensation. At the first open house, the most common question was, “Why wasn’t I asked if I wanted this project?” The short answer is that it isn’t required.

Projects are not locally owned or controlled – either through ownership by the municipality, members of the community (e.g. a cooperative) or shareholders. There is no requirement for public or Canadian ownership of essential infrastructure.

Federal, provincial and municipal legal requirements to obtain AUC approval are met, but not exceeded. Industry best practices are viewed as guidelines.

The AUC is a legal body, and prior decisions act as precedent. Project approvals are subject to a hearing and case-by-case basis review, where unresolved local concerns remain at time the application is submitted to the AUC. Non-participating landowners are not able to access full information on the project until it must be made public – at the time the developer submits their application to the AUC.

We are hopeful that the current AUC approval review will result in a fairer, more inclusive and just approval process following the moratorium. But, the mandate of the AUC and the scope of the current review does not include distributive justice regarding local ownership and direct compensation for non- participating landowners and neighbours – these matters need to be championed by the municipality on behalf of its residents.

Finally, we have the utmost respect for several of our neighbours, who were approached by ABO Wind to place turbines on their property, and declined to do so. In addition to sacrificing future monetary gain, they have gone public with their concerns, and organized the Smoky River Wind Concerns group to help ensure that the municipality and other residents are also made aware of their concerns and the possible impacts of this development on other families.

This project will set a precedent for renewable development in Northern Alberta, and the Boreal Region.

We all need to consider the long-term implications of this, and put in the work to make Alberta a better place due to our combined efforts.

Burt and Jackie Hockey,

Smoky River Region