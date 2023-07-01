Letter – Hamlets need speed bumps

I would like to address concerns with speeding in hamlets in Big Lakes County.

I have brought this issue up before with council and all that was done was speeds lowered from 50 to 40 km/hr. This has done absolutely zero to combat speeding in the hamlets. I am asking that council seriously consider speed bumps in the hamlets to hopefully slow speeders down.

This is a huge safety concern and needs to be addressed. There are several options that are plow truck friendly that the county council can look into.

I am sure council doesn’t like people speeding past their homes, and neither do we.

I’ve personally seen people doing upwards of 90 km/hr through the hamlets treating it like a drag strip. Are we going to wait until someone gets hit? Or do something to address this now?

Eric Corbiere,

Enilda, AB