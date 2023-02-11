Letter – First rule of business: a company wants to turn a profit

Davos is a hoity toity get-together that goes by the title of the World Economic Forum. It is held in Davos, Switzerland annually.

CEOs from the largest, wealthiest corporations and heads of state get together over burgers whose prices can be inflated 100 times. The cost of attendance is geared to only the best expense accounts ($250,000 according to Ben Browder) that does not include lodgings and meals.

It can, however, be livestreamed. They are pretty coy about the cost of livestreaming. They say they will get back to you with a quote.

People call Davos the deep state and rail against it. Never mind that huge multinational law firms that brag about consulting with the governments of over 70 countries. One guy who was a MP ended up on P&P and was introduced as a member of the law firm. He possessed a pompousness that set me off so I looked up the firm. This is something to be wary of. What are they consulting about and who is their primary client?

But back on topic. I stumbled across a quote from the 2016 Davos get-together. They forecasted by 2030 everyone will rent everything and own nothing. You will live in a rented house and have your purchases (presuming they will let us buy our groceries or will they force us to rent them, too) delivered by a drone.

And we will be happy! Remember that part!

Housing is a primary concern for most people, we want to own our own homes. If you rent you reside at your landlord’s pleasure. Housing prices have been out of control for years. Even low incoming housing can be fraught with peril. The government gets together with companies who want to build it. The cost shoots up and everybody involved walks around with overstuffed pockets.

And someone will be renting you this stuff. They will be getting richer and that is why they are so comfortable with the whole idea.

I believe that owning a home should be a right. I have been saying for some time the government should provide one interest free mortgage to every citizen. The builder should be a small local company. There would have to be a cap on how much, and where and when you decide to take part in the program should be up to you. It would need a big chunk of cash to get going but once it was up and running it would be self sustaining.

If governments are taking part in this plan to choke people out of home ownership they need a change of heart. It is like health care. How many years has the conservative government been setting this up as a chance to privatize it.

My sister, Gloria, was turning into a politics wonk and she once pointed out that the Conservative government had cancelled all joint replacement surgeries for six weeks one summer. They had been close to catching up.

So, your mortgage is interest free. That is one way of freeing up cash. Privatization does not cut costs. A company’s purpose is to run at a profit. They will find more and more ways to squeeze money out of the government or the poor guy getting the new hip. Head off these privatizations off at the pass. Further the war on inflation by legislating against things life price gouging and the record profits companies are taking in at the expense on the guy at the bottom of the food chain.

Our dear premier Danielle Smith wrote to the feds wanting the Just Transition bill renamed. My God! She should not give a rip what it’s called as long as it has favourable regulations in it.

Eva Sartorius,

High Prairie