Letter – ‘Dinosaurs’ are here and they are valuable!

Dinosaurs, here? Yes, dinosaurs are here, their common name is volunteers.

Here in the Peace Country, all of Western Canada. All forms of media, print, social, coffee shops, phone calls, have the lack of volunteers topics. All kinds of excuses, reasons, why are attacked.

First, thank you to you all volunteers out there. Yes, there are some, who are and will help the events happen.

Second, not sure why “the younger generation” are often attacked. Who are they? What about the 30 to 50-year-olds? Or maybe, Covid isolation, or Covid payments. The gap between pre- and post-Covid volunteers make it appear to be a factor.

But, whatever the reasons are, the current reality is volunteers appear to have turned into dinosaurs.

“Are you part of the solution or the problem?” one sign says. “Before you complain … have you volunteered yet?”

Again, thanks to all of you who are volunteers for your events, organizations of your choice, we hope we grow more and soon.

Betty Claydon, Member

Pioneer Threshermans Association

at Triangle