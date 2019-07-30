Letter – Business as usual as Butts joins Trudeau campaign

The Conservative Party of Canada believes strongly in transparency, accountability and protecting the integrity of our democratic institutions.



Canadians who work hard, pay their taxes, and play by the rules want accountability from their political leaders.



This week, Canadians were shocked to learn that Justin Trudeau has welcomed back his right-hand man, Gerry Butts, one of the key players in SNC-Lavalin corruption scandal. After being forced to resign in disgrace for his role, Butts has now been handed a key role in the Liberals’ election campaign.



Only a few months ago, Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott were kicked out of the Liberal caucus for revealing the truth about Liberal interference in the SNC Lavalin corruption case. Now those who helped him cover it up have been rewarded. In fact, all the main players in the SNC-Lavalin scandal are now either working in Trudeau’s office or on his re-election campaign.



Let’s not forget that Justin Trudeau is the first and only prime minister to break a federal statute and was found guilty by the federal ethics commissioner over his Aga Khan trip. Then his Finance Minister was fined for breaking the ethics law. In total, Trudeau and his cabinet have faced five ethics investigations.



Time and time again, Canadians suffer as Trudeau breaks his promises.



Restoring Gerry Butts as a key player in his re-election campaign reveals one timeless truth about Trudeau and the Liberals: when it comes to corruption and scandal, its business as usual!



This culture of waste, mismanagement, and corruption cannot reform itself.



A Conservative government will stand up for transparency and accountability on behalf of all Canadians.

Arnold Viersen, MP

Peace River – Westlock