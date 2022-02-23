Letter – A very satisfied customer

As a frequent user of the Big Lakes County bus, I’d like to say that this is a great service with a great staff. Captain Rick Quartly and navigator Trudy Quartly are an incredible team that go above and beyond for their passengers.

The bus is highly accessible to both mobile users and to those with mobility issues. It’s affordable. It provides a practical and enjoyable way for people to get to appointments, pick up prescriptions and supplies, enjoy a change of scenery, or just grab a coffee and some grub and have a good conversation with some new friends. It’s a valuable service that benefits the physical and mental health and well-being of its users.

This service needs to be seen as a win for the taxpayers of Big Lakes County. Good job!

Darrell Caudron,

High Prairie