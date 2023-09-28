About 70 people rallied in High Prairie on Sept. 20 to protest against schools indoctrinating and sexualizing young children with LGBTQ ideology. The nation-wide event was part of the Million-Person March organized by a Muslim businessman to unite all religions in defence of children against LGBTQ indoctrination in Canadian schools.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

More that 60 people rallied in High Prairie to protest against schools indoctrinating and sexualizing young children with LGBTQ ideology.

People joined in the nation-wide Million-Person March organized by a Muslim businessman to unite all religions in defence of children against LGBTQ indoctrination in Canadian schools.

High Prairie organizer Blaine BeBeau says the issue is a major concern for Christians, religions and people from various cultures.

At the core of the issue is that schools can teach younger students that they can change their gender without their parents’ consent or consultation.

“We want everyone to understand that this is only about what is being taught to the children in the primary grades across Canada,” BeBeau says.

Holding placards, about 70 peaceful protesters promoted their positions on the sidewalk along Highway 2 between Highway 749 and 50 St., he says.

The local event drew people from the High Prairie, Falher-McLennan and Peace River regions, he says.

Various messages included:

“Let parents be parents.”

“Let parents parent.”

“All our children matter.”

“Keep children safe.”

“Leave the children alone.”

“My grandkids will know I was not silent.”

“God sent me with a gender, chose my gender, boy our girl. Let’s leave it to Him.”

“Parents know what’s best for their children.”

“Stop the sexual indoctrination of our kids.”

BeBeau believes the massive turnout across Canada sends a strong message.

“With it being across Canada, the government and schools will have to take notice,” BeBeau says.

He read about the march on social media and decided that local people concerned about it needed to let their feelings known.

“We want to let our children be children and let our parents parent,” BeBeau says.

“It’s about everybody’s children and grandchildren.

“But this teaching goes against our values.”

High Prairie Victory Life Church pastor Phil Lutton says that government is trying to take some control of children away from parents.

“It’s all about contending for our children,” Lutton says.

“They don’t need to sexualize our kids.”

The event sparked a groundswell of reaction.

“The word spread by people talking to others and by the huge response both positive and negative on the social media discussion boards,” BeBeau says.

He was pleased with the response to the rally that took place from 4-6 p.m.

“I was really impressed with all the traffic honking and the people waving in support,” BeBeau.

“It was way more than I expected.”

He was also pleased with the number of Indigenous people who participated in the rally.

“The government indoctrinated Indigenous children in the Indian residential schools and now they’re trying to do it to all Canadians and cultures,” BeBeau says.

April Isadore, of Driftpile Cree Nation, agrees that parents and guardians are the people given the responsibility to raise children, not government and schools.

“I feel that I am the guardian of my grandchildren and I parent them,” Isadore says.

“A lot of this has to do with taking away my guardian rights.”

What the government and schools want to teach about sexuality is confusing to young children,”

McLennan grandmother Reeene Beaudoin agrees.

“I’m here for my grandchildren because I don’t want other peoples’ negativity forced on them that their parents don’t agree with,” Beaudoin says.

“It’s a parent issue.”

She says it’s time faith communities have a louder voice in such issues.

“All the religious groups have been shut up so why should this ideology get a voice in the schools?”

A variety of messages were promoted in High Prairie on Sept. 20 to protest against schools indoctrinating and sexualizing young children with LGBTQ ideology.