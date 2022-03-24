Less than 50% taxable properties

The assessment numbers are in and they continue to show a startling reality for McLennan town council.

Only 46.44 per cent of the value of taxable properties in the town is taxed. Total taxable properties are $40,851,280 while non-taxable properties are $47,123,740. They include:

$2,510,920 for Heart River Housing residential;

$30,686,750 for Sacred Heart Community Health Centre;

$3,798,440 for Providence School;

$4,083,480 for churches [Archdiocese is not tax exempt];

$6,044,150 for Town-owned properties including the town shop, water plant, vacant lots.

CAO Lorraine Willier noted the numbers were not much of a change from last year.

Of the totals, residential properties pay $32,398.370 while non-residential [business and commercial] pays $8,452.910.

“So residential picks up the bulk [of paying taxes],” said Willier.