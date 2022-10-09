Legion pays tribute to queen, honours Bennett

Sir George Bennett stands beside the Wall of Fame tribute created for him after his 100th birthday celebration July 30. Surrounding him are many letters of congratulations including one from Queen Elizabeth II.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion held two celebrations recently honouring a fallen queen and a local man affectionately given the title of “sir”.

On Sept. 19, the Legion held a memorial service for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away Sept. 8. After the singing of the national anthem complete with new words king instead of queen, and the playing of The Last Post, Legion Chaplain Pat Duffin said a prayer for the queen and new King Charles III.

“. . .fill him with wisdom, devotion to duty,” said Duffin while asking everyone to pray for all who mourn and for God to provide comfort.

Legion president Don Ebbett, who acted as master of ceremonies, noted over 70 years of rule was an amazing achievement. He added he hoped King Charles III continues to have and show the wisdom his mother had.

The Legion also offered two minutes of silence for the queen and laid poppies on a wreath placed beside her photo.

July 30 was a more joyous celebration as Sir George Bennett turned 100. A few dozen dignitaries, friends and guests gathered to wish him well. In addition to well-wishes, some good-natured ribbing was part of the fun.

Several letters to congratulations and acknowledgement were read from the queen, prime minister and more. Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, Town of High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk and Big Lakes County Reeve Robert Nygaard also expressed congratulations.

Appropriately, the Legion created a Wall of Fame for Bennett which includes many of the letters. A short biography is also included in the Wall of Fame including his military service.

High Prairie Royal Canadian Legion Chaplain Pat Duffin bows his head in respect beside a photo of Queen Elizabeth II.