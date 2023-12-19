Learning outside the classroom

Elder John Purvis, of Swan River First Nation, right, shows Kinuso School students how to prepare and render bear fat so it may by used as a drum conditioner.

Students in Kinuso School have been learning about steps to prepare bear grease as part of land-based learning.

The lessons are in partnership with the Swan River First Nation, says a High Prairie School Division news release dated Dec. 5.

Lessons are presented by HPSD Indigenous Education coach leads Jamie Chalifoux and Keith Laboucan. They teach that a bear (maskwa) travels all throughout the land and consumes beings of all nations such as plant nation, fish nation, bird nation. Through that, it collects medicinal properties from those diverse beings, storing them within its fat.

Bear fat has many traditional uses for people including stimulating hair growth. Rub it into the skin as a topical medicine to relieve pain such as arthritis, cuts, rashes and burns.

In some cases, it can also be applied to drums to keep the hide flexible and vibrant.

One of the most important aspects of land-based learning is the mandate to build relationships not only with the land but also with other people.

Sharing stories and family ancestry between Elders in the community and students create a rich learning experience.

Building connections is important as a way to discover who people are, where people come from and their place in the world.

HPSD is proud to include land-based learning in its educational programming. All teachings that take place on the land are connected to the classroom through the Alberta Education program of studies.

Relocating the classroom to the land allows for a true connection with the earth, plants, animals and one another.

Teachings are always offered by Indigenous Elders and Knowledge Keepers and are an opportunity for students to receive knowledge in a traditional way.