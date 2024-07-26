Land-use district reverted

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A parcel of land west of High Prairie has returned to its former land use as requested by the owner of the land and recreational vehicle business.

At its regular meeting June 12, Big Lakes County council gave second and final readings to amended land-use bylaw 12-2024 to redistrict part of SW 28-74-17-W5 to highway commercial (HC) district from country residential (CR) district.

Property owners Jaco and Belinda Dippenaar filed an application to redistrict the land, Pat Olansky, director of community services and planning, told council.

The parcel is the site of Northern Ray’s RV located on Highway 2 about two kilometres west of High Prairie.

The Dippenaars bought the business and property in December 2017 from Ray and Gisele Frey, who started the business in 2000.

Olansky said the property was redistricted in 2022 to highway commercial from country residential to bring the parcel of land into compliance with the land-use bylaw.

The property was redistricted back to country residential for the sole purpose of the bank being able to complete an appraisal of the property as country residential for a pending sale of an area approved as a subdivision.

That portion will remain country residential, Olansky said.