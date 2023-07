Kinuso Lakeside 4-H members swept the high honours at the East Peace Inter-Club 4-H Achievement Day. Lakeside 4-H and Mirror Landing 4-H, from Smith, competed against each other on June 3 at Spruce Point Park, west of Kinuso. Over the last year, 4-H members raised cattle and market lambs. They showed them in a competition followed by a sale of the steers and lambs. Female cattle were not sold. Photos courtesy of the 4H clubs.

Kolten Krystal, Kinuso Lakeside 4-H member, won Reserve Supreme Female for his black heifer. Konnor Krystal, Kinuso Lake- side 4-H member, also won Grand Market Lamb. Summer Mason, Kinuso Lakeside 4-h member, also won Supreme Female. Female cattle projects are less common in 4-H than market steer projects. Konnor Krystal, Kinuso Lakeside 4-H member, won Grand Champion. It is the highest honour for a market steer in the 4-H program. Elly Beamish, Kinuso Lake- side 4-H member, raised the Reserve Grand Market Lamb. Summer Mason, Kinuso Lakeside 4-H member, won Reserve Grand Champion (second overall) with her steer.