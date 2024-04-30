Lakers, Chargers claim 6th annual Pakisiwin titles

High Prairie E.W. Pratt High School Chargers won the junior/senior high school category at the sixth annual High Prairie Prairie School Division Pakisiwin (Hand Games) Tournament. Left-right, are coach Jenelle Gallivan, Ingrid Mindel, Markada Thunder-Riley, Breckin Shaw-Willier, Lorne Prince-Ladouceur, Chavo Sutherland, Madison Willier-Giroux, Leslie Brule, Olianna Stone, and Virgil Cunningham

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Teams from High Prairie and Joussard were crowned champions at the sixth annual High Prairie School Division Pakisiwin (Hand Games) Tournament on April 11 at E.W. Pratt High School in High Prairie.

Joussard Lakers captured the title in the elementary category.

Pratt Chargers won the junior/senior high category.

Congratulations to the winning teams and to all competing students for their hard work and commendable sportsmanship, says an HPSD news release dated April 12.

The version of hand games the students played was passed on to Elder Herman Sutherland by the Dene people and he has helped to guide all student teams.

Hand games is an intricate fast-paced game that requires quick hand-eye co-ordination and astute skill.

It parallels the Arctic Winter Games rules where players use four different hand signals to try to outsmart the opposing team’s captain who must guess who is holding a small object and in which hand.

The success of the tournament reflects the spirit of community unity, unwavering support of youth and collective effort and dedication of all involved.

Both winning teams will compete in the regional youth hand games tournament at the annual High Prairie Traditional Powwow on May 4 at the Sports Palace.