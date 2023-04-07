Lady Saints make school history April 7, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Peace River Glenmary Saints made history March 24-25 at the 2A Girls Basketball Provincials in High Level. The Lady Saints brought home the provincial silver medal capping off an amazing weekend and a dream season. Finishing with a 26-4 record, the Lady Saints achieved something that has never been done in Glenmary’s 55 years as an institution. “Take time to enjoy your achievement,” says coach Brad Harrop. “You made history and that can never be taken away from you. Thank you for the opportunity and the honour of coaching such a special group of young ladies that had such amazing run. The medal may be silver, but in my eyes you are all gold.” In the front row, left-right, are Hailey Fortin, Thea Thompson, Averi Gauvreau, Paige Massier, and Stephanie Amore. In the back row, left-right, are coach Brad Harrop, assistant coach Janice Purcha, Rhiannon Broatch, Sheaya Himer, Paloma Greidanus, Avery Lepka, Kaylee Davoren, Amber Branderhorst, and assistant coach Shelby Belzile. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email